Watch our Day Z livestream today, 3 PM PST

After rambling on about the mod in our podcast this week and in our Day Z interview , we've gotten a lot of requests for a live demo of the game.

Hop onto twitch.tv/pcgamer to watch me try and survive in the brutal-but-beautiful landscape of Chernarus. I plan to stream for about three hours, beginning at 3 PM Pacific, 5 PM Central, 6 PM Eastern, and 11 PM GMT.

If this were a fight, the introduction might sound something like this:

"In the left corner, armed with the weakest pistol in the game and a small pile of beans, weighing in at 400 hours-played of Arma 2: Evan!" [boo]

"And opposite him, in the tattered trunks: 500 zombies, and dozens of dangerous bandits!" [cheer]