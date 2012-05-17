Diablo 3 happened this week. We gathered to talk about the server frustrations, our characters (Josh's Witch Doctor build is best described as "throwing animals at people"), our favorite abilities, and what we aren't liking. We also brainstorm what new character class we'd like to see in a Diablo 3 expansion.

After that, Evan gushes about Day Z , the open-world zombie survival mod for Arma 2.

PC Gamer US Podcast 316: Diablo 3, Day Z

Check out all of our Diablo 3 coverage over here

