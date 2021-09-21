The spice rack is one of the new additions in the Hearth and Home update. Not only has the latest update overhauled the food system in Valheim, but there are also new cooking stations. The spice rack is a cauldron upgrade, but if you want to go all out, you can make a stone oven to bake bread, too.

Crafting a spice rack and placing it close to your cauldron will allow you to unlock additional recipes for various foods. It doesn't need endgame resources either, though unlocking the recipe can be tricky if you don't know what to look for. Here's how to make a Valheim spice rack, including the best place to put it.

How to make a spice rack in Valheim

The spice rack is located under the 'Crafting' tab when you have the hammer selected in the crafting menu.

Here's what you need:

Dandelion x3

Carrot x2

Mushroom x5

Thistle x3

Turnip x3

Workbench

Dandelions and mushrooms can be found in the Meadows biome, though mushrooms generally grow around more wooded areas. You can find thistle in the Black Forest, and it's easy to spot by its blue glow. And finally, both carrots and turnips need to be grown from seeds—carrot seeds are found in the Black Forest (look for white flowers), while turnip seeds are located in the Swamp (yellow flowers).

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

Valheim spice rack placement: Where to hang it

Placing the spice rack can be a little trickier than it might first appear. It needs to be close to your cauldron, which itself requires a fire beneath it, so you're slightly restricted in where you can hang the spice rack.

You can't attach it to a wall either; it needs to hang. The best way around this is to place a beam vertically from the roof—if you have a high ceiling—or horizontally to make a surface the spice rack can be attached to. A well-placed shelf could also work, if you can hang it from the bottom.

The proximity to the cauldron is quite restrictive, too. If you're having trouble, try rotating the rack or adjusting the height of the surface it will hang from.