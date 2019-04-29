This ultra-high sensitivity mouse from Corsair is now available in wireless form

Any debate over which is the best gaming mouse inevitably brings up a discussion over moderate versus high sensitivity tracking, and wired versus wireless. If you happen to prefer the latter in both categories, Corsair's new Ironclaw RGB Wireless may interest you.

As the name implies, it's a wireless version of the Ironclaw RGB that Corsair trotted out at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year. The new wireless model retains the same PMW 3391 optical sensor as its wired brethren, and can likewise go all the way up to 18,000 dpi.

Like the recently announced Glaive RGB Pro that also has an 18,000 dpi sensor, the Ironclaw RGB Wireless features Bluetooth connectivity, though competitive gamers are more likely to utilize the 2.4GHz "Slipstream" wireless option. This requires plugging in the included USB dongle, and according to Corsair, it delivers a "wired mouse gaming experience" with sub-1ms latency. We have not had a chance to test this claim yet.

In addition, Corsair promises a stable connection even in heavily trafficked areas (2.4GHz is a popular frequency for wireless devices), by way of Intelligent Frequency Shift (IFS) technology. What this does is scan the wireless spectrum at a fast 0.5ms rate to find the most stable frequency. It also has a wireless range of up to 33 feet.

Corsair claims up to 50 hours of battery life. When it gets low, users can connect a USB cable and keep playing while it charges.

Compared to the Glaive RGB Pro, the Ironclaw RGB Wireless is better suited for palm grip styles. It has a larger arching back, though it lacks the detachable side grips of the Glaive RGB Pro. There are 10 programmable buttons in all, and onboard memory so you can save up to three profiles directly to the mouse.

The Ironclaw RGB Wireless is available now for $79.99 direct from Corsair.