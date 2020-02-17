This 15.6-inch Ryzen gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is on sale for $810

Get this Asus TUF Gaming laptop with a Ryzen 5 3550H CPU and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU for $190 below its list price.

Some of the best gaming laptops cost well north of a grand, though if you're looking to keep things in triple-digit territory, you can still bring home a capable system. Case in point, Newegg is selling an Asus TUF Gaming laptop with a Ryzen 5 3550H processor and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti for $809.99 right now.

That's $110 below its list price. With the discount in place, it compares favorably with the latest gaming laptop deals in the $500-$1,000 category. For example, we recently highlighted an HP Omen laptop with the same GPU for $999. Often times we see the GTX 1660 Ti in laptops that cost more than that.

So, why is this one so much lower? AMD and its hardware partners are getting ready to roll out laptops based on the company's recently announced mobile Ryzen 4000 series CPUs. That being the case, I suspect we'll see a handful of deals on models sporting Ryzen 3000 series CPUs, this being one of them.

The Ryzen 5 3550H is a 4-core/8-thread CPU with a 2.1GHz base clock and 3.7GHz max boost clock. It also sports onboard Vega 8 graphics, though there's no need to use it here—the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti offers a lot more graphical power.

I'm not enamored by the 8GB of RAM, but at this price, you could always upgrade to 16GB and still be ahead of the game. And on the storage side, the 512GB NVMe SSD is a nice inclusion at this price point.