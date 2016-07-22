The Walking Dead Season 3 teased with new details and screens

Telltale’s The Walking Dead Season 3 will debut this year, marking the return of series protagonist Clementine and the first appearance of newcomer Javier. At E3, we got a brief glance at the duo in action however Telltale has now teased more story info on how the partnership will unfold, alongside some new screenshots.

Playing as both characters, Season 3 sees a slightly older, more mature Clem in her teenage years and, much like Lee Everett was to her in Season 1, she’s now young survivor AJ’s impromptu guardian.

“While [Season 3] absolutely continues the story of the previous two seasons, it also serves as a new entry point for fans who've yet to be caught up to speed,” says Telltale. “Players who are new to the series will have a chance to learn more about Clementine's backstory, while at the same time, those who have played previous seasons will have a story that's uniquely tailored to the diverging paths they've taken in the past.”

With regards to Javier, Telltale notes that while players will eventually play as both characters, they “may not be playing each character within the same frame of time.”

Refamiliarise yourself with The Walking Dead Season 3’s E3 trailer above and check out the new screens below.