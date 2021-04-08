The PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show return on June 13

PC Gamer is delighted to announce the return of our annual summer showcase, the PC Gaming Show, broadcasting on June 13.

The PC Gaming Show will be part of an exciting double-header digital show with GamesRadar's Future Games Show. The PC Gaming Show is the biggest broadcast event dedicated to PC gaming, drawing 5.9M viewers in 2020 across platforms.

Together, the events provide a stage to major releases and smaller projects alike, showcasing the full spectrum of what's happening in gaming.

The PC Gaming Show began in 2015 with the goal of uniting the disparate creators and hardware makers that comprise the hobby under one roof, shining a light on the vibrancy of the open gaming platform. Previous games featured at the PC Gaming Show include Valheim, XCOM 2, Borderlands 3, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Warframe, Baldur's Gate 3. Past broadcasts have featured Xbox, Intel, AMD, Oculus VR, Blizzard, and legendary game designers like Warren Spector. Read more about the show's background in " The history of the PC Gaming Show ."

The Future Games Show is GamesRadar’s flagship digital games showcase which debuted in June 2020 and was hosted by Uncharted stars Nolan North and Emily Rose. This was followed by the Future Games Show @Gamescom in August 2020 and Future Games Show: Spring Showcase in March 2021. Previous games featured at the Future Games Show include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Back 4 Blood, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Sifu and Bright Memory Infinite. The Future Games Show has reached over 45 million views across all events, working with over 40 publishers including Sony, Warner Bros. Games, Ubisoft, Team17 and many more.

In case you missed it, you can catch up with all the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase game reveals right here. The Future Games Show on June 13, 2021 will feature a mix of indie and triple-A titles across all formats, including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile.

Earlier this week, ESA (Entertainment Software Association) confirmed plans for a free-to-attend digital E3 event from June 12-15. The world’s biggest games showcase is usually held in Los Angeles each summer but has been on pause since the start of the pandemic. E3 2021 aims to ‘showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer’ with confirmed partners including Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media.



If you're interested in taking part in the PC Gaming Show, please contact:



Editorial:

evan@pcgamer.com



Sponsorship:

gabrielle.kessler@futurenet.com



To take part in the Future Games Show please contact:



Editorial:

daniel.dawkins@futurenet.com

james.jarvis@futurenet.com