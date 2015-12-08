The PC Gamer Show: guest Tim Schafer talks Psychonauts 2

Every Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific we broadcast The PC Gamer Show live from our office. It's your chance to get your questions answered live on Twitch, and hear us talk about gaming news, hardware, and what we're playing.

This week we'll be joined by two very special guests: Tim Schafer and Greg Rice from Double Fine Productions.

We'll be talking with them for the first half of the show about the recently announced Psychonauts 2, and you'll have a chance to jump into Twitch chat and ask them questions as well. After that, we'll be discussing the hotly anticipated sequel, doing a quick recap of what has been a very busy week in PC gaming and, of course, taking your general PC gaming questions from Twitch chat.

Watch along today on Twitch, and toss us some feedback on Twitter or here in the comments!

