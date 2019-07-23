The best HDMI cable for gaming on PC in 2019

In a surprising twist, the best HDMI cables for gaming aren’t necessarily the most expensive. Although gold plating, braided wires, and whatever else premium brands bang on about are all well and good, they won’t give too much of an advantage over cheap alternatives (in fact, we’d be willing to bet most of us wouldn’t notice a difference anyway). With that in mind, we’d recommend keeping things simple. Our team of experts have rustled up a few favorites here to get you started, not to mention a deal or two for good measure. You can find them all below.

But before we get to that, the most important thing to remember when hunting down the best HDMI cable for gaming is bandwidth. This decides how much data is able to travel along the wire. Basically, a bandwidth of 1.4 is great for 1080p. Meanwhile, 2.0 is really what’s needed to get a good 4K resolution. Watch out for transfer speeds, too. Higher speeds help avoid image artifacting. 18GBs is the minimum you should be looking at, and anything above that (like 48GBs, say) is a “winner winner, chicken dinner” scenario.

Finally, it helps if your cable’s got Premium HDMI Cable Certification. That means it’s been tested and verified by experts, so you can rest easy knowing your product is the real deal. However, it’s by no means essential. Many of our suggestions aren’t certified, and they’re still fab nonetheless.

The best budget HDMI cable for gaming.

Transfer speed: 18Gbps | Length: from 1.8m - 10.6m | Certification: CL3-certified

Cheap

Lots of length options

Not HDMI Premium certified

Don’t be put off by the own-brand label and a lower cost; this is still a fantastic cable. It’s the perfect example of not needing anything too showy or expensive to get the job done, and you’ll save a load of money that can probably be better spent elsewhere. As well as providing the coveted 18Gbps, this comes in an extensive range of lengths and is built to handle higher voltages. The only downside is that it’s not HDMI Premium certified. However, you can’t complain too much when you’re getting excellent 4K visuals at under $10/£10.

The best high-end HDMI cable for gaming.

Transfer speed: 48Gbps | Length: 2m | Certification: HDMI 2.1

High-specs

Reliable brand

Only available in 2m

If you want a high-quality HDMI cable that’ll last you a good few years, look no further than Belkin’s HDMI 2.1 Ultra High Speed. As the name would suggest, it offers premium performance at an affordable price. That’s not the end of it, though; an excellent refresh rate and ludicrous transfer speeds of 48Gbps make this a big deal. Unsure why that’s worth the cash? In short, it’s ready to serve up 10K resolution when the time comes. Better still, Belkin is a brand we’d trust with… well, not quite our lives, but they’re pretty great all the same.

The best durable HDMI cable for gaming.

Transfer speed: 18Gbps | Length: 2m/3m | Certification: HDMI Premium Standard

Durable

HDMI Premium certified

A bit expensive for what you’re getting

This is the cable to go for if you’re concerned about wear and tear or a pet that enjoys nibbling on electrical appliances. Durable and heavy-duty, a mesh sheath gives this HDMI all the protection it needs to withstand everything you throw at it. What’s more, metal outers protect the connectors. In terms of performance, Onyx’s HDMI also comes through; it manages 4K and a solid 18Gbps. There are cheaper options that’ll do much the same job, but none are as sturdy as this.

The best space-saving HDMI cable for gaming.

Transfer speed: 27Gbps | Length: 2m | Certification: N/A

Flat cabling

Sturdy

Not HDMI Premium certified

Keen on saving space? Here’s the HDMI for you. With flat cabling that’s wrapped in sturdy nylon braid, it’s a good solution for those playing with limited real estate or anyone who needs to run a cable under their carpet. Stocky casing emphasises this sense of reliability, as does the fitting brand name. Rhinocables’ HDMI can apparently hit 27Gbps as well, so at least we know quality hasn’t been sacrificed for a more flexible build.

