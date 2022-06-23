The best Australian Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals are coming

This might just be the most worthwhile Amazon Prime Day in terms of PC gaming deals we've seen. Not because Jeff Bezos has suddenly come over all benevolent towards us PC people, but because we're nearing the end of this current generation of hardware and Prime Day sits just before the new one kicks off.

This is the last sales event before the new Intel and AMD processor ranges come out, and before AMD and Nvidia launch their new graphics cards. That means you can be pretty sure that, when July 12 and 13 roll around, there will be discounts on full gaming PCs, gaming laptops, CPUs, and yes, even deals on graphics cards.

What a world, eh? Wait for two years for GPUs to actually become available and suddenly there are so many that people actually start discounting them. That's partly because this generation is coming to an end, but also because the cryptocurrency mining boom has gone bust and second-hand graphics cards are likely to ease demand for brand new ones from this current generation.

And, if there are more GPUs on the shelves, there's a greater chance that we'll actually see them on offer. The high end cards are the most likely so see serious discounts—indeed, there are already sub-RRP RTX 3090 Ti and RX 6950 XT GPUs on offer today—but what you should really be looking out for are the mid-range cards, such as the RTX 3060 Ti. Those are likely the furthest away from being replaced by next-gen versions.

But there will also be a host of Amazon's own tech on offer, alongside other PC components, peripherals, gaming monitors, and maybe even gaming chairs. And I would almost guarantee that you'll see some stellar discounts on SSDs as the new PCIe 5.0 generation draws close.

But it won't just be Amazon that will have discounts on PC gaming hardware, as every retailer under the sun will likely hitch themselves to Jeff's sales wagon. That means you can expect the likes of Dell/Alienware to be shipping discounted laptops and full PCs, as well as eBay hoping to one-up Amazon with tech deals.

And who benefits if everyone's vying to offer the biggest discounts? Us!

We'll be around to dig through the deals around the net to pick the ones you should be paying attention to, and which ones are either too good to be true, or simply not worth your cash even with a hefty discount. And our deals-hunting bots will be on hand from now until the Amazon Prime Day dust has settled, picking the best deals in every category every hour of the day.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in Australia? This year Amazon Prime Day is on Tuesday July 12th and Wednesday July 13th, 2022. Yes, I'm aware that's two days, not just one, but Amazon still can't decide which one is really prime so is giving us two days of discouted goodies again.

