All cyberdeck upgrade locations in The Ascent we've found so far

Looking for the cyberdeck upgrade locations in The Ascent? If you've ventured far into the dystopian world of Veles, you'll know that there are specific mechanisms you can hack using your cyberdeck to help you on your journey.

The Ascent's cyberdeck is handy for opening locked doors, vending machines, or any turrets you might come across. But you've likely found some are inaccessible due to the level of your cyberdeck. Luckily, there are upgrades to be found throughout the game, so you'll be hacking your way to success in no time. Here are The Ascent cyberdeck upgrade locations.

The Ascent cyberdeck: How to upgrade

Cyberdeck upgrades are applied automatically whenever you pick them up, so if you can't find the item in the specified location, you may already have it. You can check if you've upgraded your cyberdeck by the name associated with it when checking the menu. You can check the upgrade ranks below:

TA Lifestyle

City Kicker

Peacemaker CD

Icepick

Plug

Visitor

Manta D

Diva

The Arcade

Ghost of Veles

The Ascent cyberdeck upgrade locations

You only need ten upgrades to max out your cyberdeck, and it doesn't matter which order you find them: each one picked up counts as a universal upgrade. You'll also pick up a few of them naturally as the story progresses.

Here are the locations we've found so far—you can check the video above if you want visual aid):