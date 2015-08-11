Sydney, come to our first community gathering next week

Do you live in Sydney, like free drinks, pizza, Team Fortress 2 and winning stuff? Well hold onto something steady, because PC Gamer is holding its first community night in Sydney on August 20, and we want you to come along. Taking place at Spawn Point bar in the heart of the city, we’re putting on drinks, games and food for a bunch of readers.

We can’t accommodate everyone though, so you’ll need to register your interest here. If you’re successful we’ll get in touch early next week, and you and a friend will be treated like royalty for the night*. Oh, and it's free. That means a Team Fortress 2 round robin on MSI’s best gaming laptops, and a huge vault of prizes from the likes of SteelSeries, Plantronics, AMD, Western Digital, Kingston and more. There will be major prizes for the winning team, but also a smattering of other stuff you’ll go in the draw for, just for turning up.

Please note that attendees must be over the age of 18. Sorry for the younger folk, but you’ll be ID'ed at the door (this is a bar after all) and denied entry if you don’t make the cut. To register, just click through here and follow the prompts. We hope to see you next week.

*Within reason. We’ll keep you entertained but won’t be polishing shoes.