Super Meat Boy gets free 'Enter the Unknown' update

When Team Meat released the level editing tools and the Super Meat World update for Super Meat Boy, they said it would be the last update before they moved on to their second game. Turns out they have one last new feature to add in the form of the new 'Enter the Unknown' mode. This mode strings together a 20 level chapter made up of the highest rated user created levels, making it easy to jump straight into some of the best new maps without having to search through the portal

Team Meat have also streamlined the user voting system and added a "recommended chapter" tab to the level portal. Team Meat will use this to showcase the chapters they deem most awesome. They've also made a few final bugfixes before they definitely, definitely start work on their next game. You can find full details of the latest update on the Team Meat blog . If you're hoping for more Meat Boy in future, it's best not to get your hopes up. Team Meat say that "there will never, ever be a Super Meat Boy 2."