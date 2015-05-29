Popular

Steam Summer Sale to start June 11

By

It's a Steam sail, okay?

It's a Steam sail, okay?

If you were to look outside my window right now, you might scoff at the idea that anything containing the word "Summer" could be just a month away. And yet, according to the Steam page on Russian social network VK, the Steam Summer Sale will begin on June 11.

That's less than two weeks away. Are you ready?

This is one of Steam's two big-ticket sale events of the year—to which all other Steam sales are mere trinkets on the receipt of history. There'll probably be some trading cards to collect and everything.

The sale will run until June 20, at which point there'll be an encore sale. To prepare, I'll venturing into the countryside to track down our old friend the Sale Stoat.

What are you hoping to see discounted, dear reader?

Thanks, IGN.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments