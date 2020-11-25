The Steam Autumn Sale is live

It's time for a feast! Of deals. 2020 may have thrown our usual holiday plans awry, but if there's one thing we can always count on, it's a Steam sale kicking off around the end of November. And right on time, this year's Autumn Sale is now underway—although, as usual, you can probably expect the store to be rocky for the first couple hours as it weathers the strain of the deal-hungry hordes.

The start of the Autumn Sale also signals the return of the Steam Awards, the annual celebration of the best games Steam has to offer. Nominations are now open across 10 categories, including all eight from 2019:

Game of the Year

VR Game of the Year

Labor of Love

Better With Friends

Most Innovative Gameplay

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Best Game You Suck At

Outstanding Visual Style

And a pair of newcomers for 2020:

Best Soundtrack

Best "Sit Back and Relax" Games—which, for the record, is intended to reflect gameplay and mood, and not the physical position from which you play, although you can see where there might be a connection between the two.

Voting on the 2020 Steam Awards will take place during the Steam Winter Sale. We don't have an official date on that but the expectation is that it will begin on December 22 and run to January 5.

Also on tap during the Autumn Sale are new items in the Steam Points Shop, including seasonally themed animated avatar frames, a background, and a bucolic Autumn profile that looks like Adam Jensen's weekend trip to the cottage:

(Image credit: Valve)

Valve also warned, however, that the Debut Collection Badge will be removed from the Points Shop at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on December 9, after which you'll no longer be able to level it up.

The Steam Autumn Sale runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on December 1. We'll highlight our favorite deals from the 2020 autumn sale once we've gone through them all.