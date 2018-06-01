Sky Noon Early Access launch date set

The Sky Noon beta test that ran in April went well, according to a recent update from developer Lunar Rooster, and so with that taken care of the studio has announced that an Early Access launch has been set for June 14.

Sky Noon is basically what would happen if you mixed LawBreakers with Lee Van Cleef and gave everybody overpowered Airsoft guns. It's an FPS, but there are no bullets or health bars. Instead, players use grappling hooks, jet packs, jump pads, and other such high-flying paraphernalia to whip around the skies of the Floating Frontier, wielding powerful pneumatic weaponry to knock everyone else off the edges and to a splattery death below.

The Early Access release of Sky Noon will go for $15 on Steam, but there may be an opportunity to give it a try for free before release. Lunar Rooster said it doesn't have another beta planned yet, but "you should keep an eye on our Discord server for potential 'opportunities' as they may or may not arise between now and Early Access."