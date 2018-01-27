Side-scrolling shooter Mercenary Kings is getting a free 'Reloaded Edition' with extra guns and characters

Good news for anybody that enjoyed side-scrolling shooter Mercenary King (think a more explosive Metal Slug)—the 2014 game is getting a free 'Reloaded Edition' that adds two new characters and a stash of guns and knives. The update lands on February 6.

The two new characters are Frigg, a former Olympic athlete that can jump faster than anyone else in the game, and C-ZAR, a robot that has thrusters built into its feet to slow his descent. Here's Frigg in action:

The new guns look flashy, with a variety of lasers, pistols, snipers and SMGs on offer, but it's the knives that could prove the best additions. You'll be able to mash people over the head with an electric guitar, bash them with a golf club, skewer them with a trident, and...er...spoon them with a spoon.

The update will also make some more minor adjustments to the game: you'll be able to buy materials, now, and grenades will be stronger across the board. Expect to see tips on loading screens and objectives displayed on the minimap, too.

Here's the blog post from developer Tribute Games outlining the changes. It's unlikely to draw in many new players, but it's a decent excuse for existing owners to drop back in for a quick session.