Rocket League to add Rick and Morty next week

Having appeared as mods in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Dark Souls of late, Rick and Morty are now heading to Rocket League in an official capacity.

As part of its second year anniversary update, Adult Swim's perma-burping eccentric scientist and unassuming grandson duo will be available as free customisation items ("with friends in tow") as of next Wednesday, July 5.

"Rick and Morty will be available as Antennas, along with ‘Cromulon,’ ‘Mr. Meeseeks,’ and ‘Mr. PBH’ Toppers, an ‘Interdimensional GB’ Rocket Boost, and some familiar-looking ‘Sanchez DC-137’ Wheels. Bonus: the ‘Cromulon’ Topper can drop as a Painted item," so reads this update post on the game's website.

Players are advised to look out for these items as Common drops following offline matches. The blog post also features the following as a teaser of what to expect.

Wubba lubba dub dub, etc.