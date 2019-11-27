Red Dead Redemption 2 rides onto Steam next week

Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Steam on December 5. That's it, that's the post.

Still here? I wish that I could tell you more, I really do. But the Steam page isn't live yet, so we don't have any information on how it will differ from the game on the Epic Games Store. I would assume it'll have Steam achievements, trading cards, and other such digital doodads, and hopefully it will also be free of the worst of the technical problems that plagued the initial release. Rockstar has punched out a few patches since then, so it's reasonable to expect that the ride will be at least a little smoother—unless you start messing around with forces beyond mortal ken, that is.

Speaking of turning your game into strange and unnatural things, a Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod Manager came out yesterday, courtesy of the maker of the GTA5 Mod Manager. If you like to play with mods, you should probably pick it up.

Hitting Steam on December 5 unfortunately means that Red Dead Redemption 2 won't catch the tail end of the Steam Autumn Sale, which is now underway and runs until December 3. If you're not hung up on having it on Steam, you can pick it up on sale now for 20 percent off the regular price from Epic, Humble, and Rockstar.