Rage screenshots show angry mutants and antler man

Rage

Here's a question that occurred to me as I giggled at the man wearing antlers in the new batch of Rage screenshots, why is Rage called Rage? The only people who seem especially angry are the mutants, but that's because they're confined underground and must pass their time carving ornate blades, tattooing themselves and lying in wait for wandering intruders, as is written in the bible of NPC villainy.

Cast your eyes over the new images below, fresh from id's mega-textured wasteland, and feel free to cure my ignorance in the comments.

Tom Senior

