Rage 2 and Absolute Drift are free on the Epic Games Store

It is once again Thursday, the second-best day of the week that starts with T, and as promised Rage 2 and Absolute Drift: Zen Edition are now free on the Epic Games Store.

With all due respect to Absolute Drift, I think it's fair to say that Rage 2 is the big attraction here. It's not great—in fact, we said it has "a forgettable open world, a weak story, and terrible vehicle handling" in our 2019 review—but the actual shooting bits are so good we gave it a 70% score anyway.

"In the heat of the moment, besieged by enemies, chaining powers and firing those thunderous guns, I forget about Rage 2's bland world and story," we wrote. "The combat is a powerful distraction from the game's problems—at least until the gunfire stops."

It seems pretty self-evident to me, then, that the best approach to the game is to just keep blasting. Right?

Absolute Drift is a somewhat more subtle experience in which you'll master the art of drifting six different cars in three modes, all from a top-down perspective. Its minimalist take on rally driving is obviously aimed at more of a niche audience than a mainstream FPS, but it does what it does very well, and 90 percent of its more than 1700 user reviews on Steam are positive.

Rage 2 and Absolute Drift: Zen Edition are free for keeps until February 25. Next up: The bizarre, unforgiving nautical nightmare Sunless Sea. For even more free games, be sure to hit up our lists of best free PC games, best free games on Steam, best browser games, and all the free games you can grab right now.