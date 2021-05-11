QuakeCon will remain online-only this year

We're over a year into the pandemic, and already seeing some events flirt with the idea of returning to in-person events. Not so with QuakeCon, it appears, as the annual Bethesda show announces plans to remain online-only for another year.

QuakeCon broke the news on Twitter earlier today, announcing that it'll once again forgo a live Dallas event in lie of another entirely digital event running August 19 through 21.

We can’t wait to get back to Dallas with our QuakeCon family, but for the continued safety of our staff, the volunteers, and the community, this year’s QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event. We’ll have all the Peace, Love, and Rockets – remotely – August 19-21. pic.twitter.com/8EaM7EY5SvMay 11, 2021 See more

QuakeCon was among the countless shows to go entirely online last year, replaced with a less infectious QuakeCon At Home event. While this meant no massive bring-your-own-PC LAN event, the show still hosted a bevvy of streams, panels, reveals, cosplay competitions, and such.

While Bethesda hasn't yet revealed this year's lineup, we can expect to hear more about Deathloop, which is now due to launch in September. I'm not sure I'd bet on any more news on Starfield or The Elder Scrolls 6, or even a sneak peek at Machine Games' take on Indiana Jones.