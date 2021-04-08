Deathloop delayed to September

Deathloop, the groundhog day FPS from Arkane Lyon, has been delayed until September.

Game director Dinga Bakaba and art director Sebastien Mitton released a video on Deathloop's Twitter page announcing the delay. "We've made the very hard decision to delay the launch of Deathloop to September 14, 2021," Bakaba said. "At Arkane we have a strong vision for Deathloop, and we don't want to compromise on that."

An update on DEATHLOOP from @ArkaneStudios: pic.twitter.com/tJwUSM5vumApril 8, 2021

It sounds like the coronavirus pandemic may have had an impact on the delay too, with Bakaba continuing: "We also need to do everything we can to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the studio." Mitton said the studio will be using the extra time towards making Deathloop "a fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience."

Deathloop was originally supposed to launch at the end of next month, May 21. It's a bummer, but studios taking extra time for the sake of the game and developers is never a bad thing. It'll likely be just one of many delays that we can probably expect throughout 2021 thanks to the pandemic—in just the last few weeks we've already seen the likes of Humankind, LOTR: Gollum, and Back 4 Blood get pushed back.