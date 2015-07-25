QuakeCon: The best case mods from North America's biggest LAN

There’s almost no foot traffic over in the corner of the BYOC area when I barge up and totally interrupt Chris Macias’s lunch because I am a jerk. I’m freaking out, though, because Chris is sitting next to a PC case humming in a cradle of smooth wood. Chris is cool about it.

“The case is built entirely out of purpleheart and American walnut. The feet are actually out of cocobolo, but that’s kind of hard to see,” he says. I take a look at the case’s feet. Yep, looks like cocobolo to me. (I have no idea.)

“I just wanted something different. I wanted to challenge myself. I’m a trim carpenter by day, so I work with wood every day. But I never get to do anything as intricate as this. I wanted to make my own unique case, something that nobody else has,” he says.

In an aircraft hangar-sized room full of glass and aluminum and steel and color-cycling rainbow lights, there’s not a single thing that looks remotely like this. If Ron Swanson ever built a PC case, this is how he would do it.

“There’s only nine screws holding it together,” Chris says. “Eight of them are in the motherboard, and one of them is in the graphics card.” The card, by the way, is a GTX 780. The rig has 16GB RAM and an i7 processor in the center. “The case is assembled without fasteners at all. No nails, no screws, no staples. Everything has a real snug fit, so I can just pop things out as I need to."

It’s simple and understated, with a row of white LEDs to illuminate the interior. In a room full of huge, flashy, sexy competition, Chris has made something of real, unusual beauty. I kind of want to hug him, but I don’t think he’d appreciate it. Instead, I do what Ron Swanson would do: I give him a nod and shake his hand.