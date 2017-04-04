Prey 'Hardware' trailer pores over the tools you'll employ on Talos 1

Much similar to its recent 'Playing with Powers', 'Weapons and Powers', and 'Neuromod Research' trailers, Prey's latest trailer focuses on the hardware protagonist Morgan Yu will rely on to survive the Typhon-overrun Talos 1 space station.

Showcasing everything from dimension-sucking Recycler Charge projectiles, to my own favourite so far, the Gloo Cannon, the following short explores each piece of kit's basic functionality. I'm looking forward to how each will be used in tandem with the shooter's alien powers—à la BioShock's mix-and-match approach to conventional weapons and plasmids/vigors—but they still look pretty cool as is nonetheless.

There's even a wee look at how Arkane's latest handles its inventory system in there. Check it out:

Of course that's just a smidgen of what to expect in the full game. "Along with a wide range of abilities (both human and alien), Morgan Yu has a full arsenal of killer gear," says publisher Bethesda. "From his simple wrench to a powerful shotgun to more exotic devices, Morgan has more than enough options to suit his needs."

Prey is due May 5, 2017. Until then, Phil's conversation with its devs makes for good reading.