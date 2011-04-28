Portal 2 DLC due this Summer

Valve have confirmed that Portal 2 DLC will hit this summer. Expect more details next week.

Speaking to Fast Company , Valve's VP of marketing, Doug Lombardi confirmed that Valve will "Be announcing some DLC so folks can keep a look out for more content coming this summer. We'll be putting more details out about that in a week or so."

Valve will continue its excellent marketing into the new year too. Doug also told the website that "We'll support it with more videos or more comics."

Are you desperate for more Portals? Or have you already spent enough cash on hats and emotes?

