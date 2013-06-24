This week, we're finally going to finish talking about E3. We promise. Specifically, which games from the show that might come to the PC do we want to see on our platform the most? Plus, we go in-depth on Mojang's new card battle game thing, Scrolls. And T.J. claims to actually enjoy Marvel Heroes, but how do we really know he wasn't replaced by some kind of alien bent on the subjugation of Earth?

There's only one way to find out! Listen to PC Gamer Podcast 356 - Scrolls and Skrulls

Have a question, comment, complaint, or observation? Send an MP3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com or call us toll-free at 877-404-1337 x724.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@demiurge (Cory Banks)

@AsaTJ (T.J. Hafer)

@benjkim (Ben Kim)

@JakeGodin (Jake Godin)

@belsaas (Erik Belsaas, podcast producer)