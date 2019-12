If dense strategy isn't your thing, then maybe the dense action promised today's other big release is. Payday 2, the sequel to Overkill's criminal spin on Left 4 Dead style co-op, is out now. To mark the occasion, here's a launch trailer that sweeps through a single moment of chaotic heisting. Of course, being frozen in time, what you don't get is the near-incomprehensible shrieking of your friends as your carefully laid plans fall apart.

Payday 2 is available through Steam for £24.99/$29.99.