Open world RPG for lovers Haven is still looking great

VIDEO: The PC Gaming Show indie montage, featuring Haven. Trailer also on YouTube.

If Haven doesn't end with the lovey-dovey couple it's centered on breaking up, I'll—well, I'll still play it and smile and be happy for their ability to listen and communicate. After a few months of isolation due to The Virus, I'm thinking a little romantic escapism is warranted. I'm just jealous is all. That's the whole premise of the game anyway, escapism, because Haven is about a couple that runs away to a distant planet and embarks on the mutual quest to make it a habitable home, together. Damn. Relationship goals. Check out a new clip of Haven from The PC Gaming Show to see what this mellow visual novel and open world RPG hybrid is all about.

Haven is a big change of pace for developer The Game Bakers, the studio that put out the bullet hell samurai action game Furi ( which I liked a lot ). But even if the fast-paced action and punishing difficulty is gone, relationships are their own challenge. Besides, some of the signature stuff is still there, including some saturated psychedelic coloring, gorgeous expanses, and a sick electronic soundtrack.

Haven is due for release sometime in 2020.