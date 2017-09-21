Nvidia is giving away 50,000 Shadow of Mordor game codes

One perk to installing Nvidia's GeForce Experience utility is that you can sometimes score free games. Such is the case now—Nvidia has partnered with Warner Bros. to give away 50,000 Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor game codes (Steam) to randomly selected GFE users.

The codes are for the Game of the Year edition that includes a bunch of DLC. The game currently costs $20 on Steam, so in effect Nvidia is giving away [pinky to lips] One. Million. Dollars. Okay, so it's obviously costing Nvidia/WB less than that, but it's still a nice gesture.

Nvidia says the giveaway is in celebration of the upcoming release of Shadow of War on October 10. To be eligible, all you need to do is sign in to the latest version of GeForce Experience before September 25th (Monday)—there are no Twitter posts to retweet or Facebook posts to Like.

Nvidia periodically offers beta codes and other goodies (like its 64GB GeForce USB stick) to GFE users. If you're selected, you'll receive an in-app notification. And if not, well, better luck next time.