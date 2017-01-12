Night in the Woods gets a February release date and a new trailer

Infinite Fall's can't-go-home-again simulator Night in the Woods has been given a new and not very distant release date of February 21. The word initially came in a Kickstarter update that is, unfortunately, for backers only, but the studio also shared the new date publicly on Twitter.

February 21st, 2019.....that's a jokeJanuary 11, 2017

Night in the Woods was originally meant to be out on January 10, but in December, Infinite Fall said that "last-minute things have come up," and so pushed it back. A new date wasn't announced at the time, but the studio that it expected the game would be ready in the first part of February.

The new date misses that mark a bit, but it's close and that's good enough for me. Night in the Woods is available for preorder now from the Humble Store and other fine digital retailers. And now, a new(ish) trailer.