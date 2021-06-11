Netflix and CD Projekt are holding 'WitcherCon' in July

During Netflix's Geeked Week presentation on Friday, it showed off a 10 second teaser of The Witcher Season 2. Honestly, even calling it a teaser feels generous. Netflix closed out the show by announcing a whole Witcher-focused event for next month: WitcherCon, coming July 9.

Netflix didn't say anything about what to expect at WitcherCon, only that it's a co-presentation with CD Projekt Red. That's interesting, since The Witcher Netflix series is an adaptation of the original Witcher novels, not the games.

We've got Geralt Geralt and Henry Geralt back-to-back here, which makes me curious what role CD Projekt's games will play in the presentation. This seems like a likely time for CD Projekt to announce a next-gen, ray traced port of The Witcher 3, at least.

We can also expect more from The Witcher Season 2, the Netflix Witcher anime, and prequel series Blood Origin.