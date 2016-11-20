My Friend Pedro is a 2D Max Payne that looks bananas

I remember enjoying the original My Friend Pedro, which is still available to play for free over on Adult Swim. It's a sidescrolling, platforming shooter that does the whole slow-mo gun-fu thing better than most games out there, and it also features a talking banana. So yeah.

There is to be a sequel in the form of My Friend Pedro: Blood Bullets Bananas, a game being published by Devolver Digital, who seem a very good fit. There's no release date yet that I can find (apparently it's "coming soon"), but you can look at the game on Steam here, or see how developer DeadToast's take on bullet time has evolved in the last few years, by watching a new trailer, below.

The Steam page reckons that My Friend Pedro is "a violent ballet about friendship and imagination where players strategically bounce bullets off frying pans and jump through windows in slow motion", and that sentence gets a firm thumbs-up from me.