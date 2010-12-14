Monday Night Combat is coming to PC

Monday evening is the appropriate time to make an announcement about a game called Monday Night Combat. Well done, Uber Entertainment. The Washington-based independent studio's take on class-based multiplayer shooting was previously an Xbox exclusive, which this surprise announcement happily breaks. January 17 is the release date, $15 is the price, and the Steam page tells us that MNC will support dedicated servers and that "editor support" is planned for January. Update: pre-orderers get access to a beta this week. Video within.

The basic concept: classes that owe Team Fortress 2 some hat-tipping meets Smash T.V. meets broadcast television-style sports presentation meets Defense of the Ancients-style minion-robots creeping through the environment.