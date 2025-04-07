Bungie is finally ready for a Marathon 'gameplay reveal'
Also there's a pink robot cat.
Following a hype trail that's included an ARG and a pretty sweet trailer complete with robotic animal life and a bold color scheme, Bungie has announced a "Marathon gameplay reveal" is due on April 12.
The reboot of Bungie's classic FPS as a multiplayer extraction shooter sure looks and sounds stylish, but the studio's been real tight with the details so far. Back in October a developer update explained it would be a PvP FPS where players compete for loot that they lose if they fail to extract, and also mentioned characters codenamed "Thief" and "Stealth".
Bungie described it in a press release like so: "Set on the mysterious planet of Tau Ceti IV, Marathon will see players inhabit the bodies of Runners, cybernetic mercenaries who have been designed to survive the planet’s harsh environments. While exploring the lost colony that once inhabited the surface, players will search for valuable loot including new weapons and gear."
Beyond that, not much has been made public about Marathon, and a gameplay reveal sure would help nail down some of the specifics.
We've had a chance to play Marathon already, and will share our impressions in coverage that will follow the reveal. I say we but I don't mean me. They don't trust the weekend gremlin with this stuff. The reveal will begin at 10 am PDT on Saturday, April 12, and you can watch it on the official Marathon Twitch channel. It's got a Steam page too.
Borderlands 4: What we know so far
Borderlands 3 Shift codes: Golden key connection
Tiny Tina's Shift codes: Free skeleton keys
Best FPS games: Finest gaming gunplay
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The rights to one of the greatest PC games of all time languished in the vault of a Midwestern insurance firm until a frustrated player bugged them about a re-release, 'But they asked me if I wanted to do System Shock 3'
Ubisoft frantically patches nudity back into Far Cry 4 after accidentally patching it out