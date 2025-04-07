Bungie is finally ready for a Marathon 'gameplay reveal'

Marathon | Save the Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Following a hype trail that's included an ARG and a pretty sweet trailer complete with robotic animal life and a bold color scheme, Bungie has announced a "Marathon gameplay reveal" is due on April 12.

The reboot of Bungie's classic FPS as a multiplayer extraction shooter sure looks and sounds stylish, but the studio's been real tight with the details so far. Back in October a developer update explained it would be a PvP FPS where players compete for loot that they lose if they fail to extract, and also mentioned characters codenamed "Thief" and "Stealth".

Bungie described it in a press release like so: "Set on the mysterious planet of Tau Ceti IV, Marathon will see players inhabit the bodies of Runners, cybernetic mercenaries who have been designed to survive the planet’s harsh environments. While exploring the lost colony that once inhabited the surface, players will search for valuable loot including new weapons and gear."

Beyond that, not much has been made public about Marathon, and a gameplay reveal sure would help nail down some of the specifics.

We've had a chance to play Marathon already, and will share our impressions in coverage that will follow the reveal. I say we but I don't mean me. They don't trust the weekend gremlin with this stuff. The reveal will begin at 10 am PDT on Saturday, April 12, and you can watch it on the official Marathon Twitch channel. It's got a Steam page too.