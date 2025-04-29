Fighting game Marvel Contest of Champions is coming to PC with over 300 characters

MCoC is coming to PC 🎮 | Marvel Contest of Champions - YouTube Watch On

Marvel Contest of Champions, a free-to-play mobile fighting game first released in 2014, is bringing a roster of over 300 Marvel superheroes and villains to PC.

Surely that is too many Marvel people for a fighting game, I thought. But then I clicked through all 19 pages of Champion spotlights on the official site, and it's true: Spider-Punk, Rintrah, Platinumpool, Air-Walker, Count Nefaria, Sunspot, they're all there. (And I promise I didn't make any of those up.)

Fans of the mobile fighting game have known about the upcoming PC release for a little while, but Canadian developer Kabam Games announced the plan officially today.

The PC version will run at 60 fps and the UI has been "overhauled" for monitors, the studio says. It'll also feature cross-progression, allowing players to swap between the PC and mobile versions with one account.

The mobile version is played by tapping, holding, and swiping the left and right sides of the screen to perform light, medium, and heavy attacks, blocks, dashes, and ultimates. It's relatively simple, and I imagine it has to be with that many characters, but I had some fun with it on my phone.

Of course, I'd personally prefer a controller or even a keyboard to the touchscreen controls, and that is part of the point of bringing MCoC to PC, where it will have remappable controls.

Contest of Champions includes a singleplayer story and an online versus mode, as well as the usual free-to-play trappings, namely daily quests and multiple currencies to collect.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's popular on phones, with 4.2 stars out of five on the Google Play store . According to the developer, it's been downloaded on over 300 million devices.

With the ongoing success of Marvel Rivals, perhaps Kabam chose a good time to make this move, though whether this mobile character-collecting game will hold attentions on PC is to be seen.

The PC version of Marvel Contest of Champions will launch sometime this year, and there's a pre-registration form on the official site for those who want to get ahead of things. Existing players may want to sign up, because there are rewards associated with doing so, as seen in the image below: