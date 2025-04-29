Fighting game Marvel Contest of Champions is coming to PC with over 300 characters
Marvel Contest of Champions launched on mobile devices over a decade ago, and is now bringing its giant hero and villain roster to PC.
Marvel Contest of Champions, a free-to-play mobile fighting game first released in 2014, is bringing a roster of over 300 Marvel superheroes and villains to PC.
Surely that is too many Marvel people for a fighting game, I thought. But then I clicked through all 19 pages of Champion spotlights on the official site, and it's true: Spider-Punk, Rintrah, Platinumpool, Air-Walker, Count Nefaria, Sunspot, they're all there. (And I promise I didn't make any of those up.)
Fans of the mobile fighting game have known about the upcoming PC release for a little while, but Canadian developer Kabam Games announced the plan officially today.
The PC version will run at 60 fps and the UI has been "overhauled" for monitors, the studio says. It'll also feature cross-progression, allowing players to swap between the PC and mobile versions with one account.
The mobile version is played by tapping, holding, and swiping the left and right sides of the screen to perform light, medium, and heavy attacks, blocks, dashes, and ultimates. It's relatively simple, and I imagine it has to be with that many characters, but I had some fun with it on my phone.
Of course, I'd personally prefer a controller or even a keyboard to the touchscreen controls, and that is part of the point of bringing MCoC to PC, where it will have remappable controls.
Contest of Champions includes a singleplayer story and an online versus mode, as well as the usual free-to-play trappings, namely daily quests and multiple currencies to collect.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
It's popular on phones, with 4.2 stars out of five on the Google Play store . According to the developer, it's been downloaded on over 300 million devices.
With the ongoing success of Marvel Rivals, perhaps Kabam chose a good time to make this move, though whether this mobile character-collecting game will hold attentions on PC is to be seen.
The PC version of Marvel Contest of Champions will launch sometime this year, and there's a pre-registration form on the official site for those who want to get ahead of things. Existing players may want to sign up, because there are rewards associated with doing so, as seen in the image below:
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.