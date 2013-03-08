Minecraft's Redstone update due next week, pre-release available now

If your idea of playing Minecraft is simply mining a bit of ore to build some better weapons with which to biff Creepers, the patch notes for the upcoming Redstone Update probably read like some alien language. It adds new sensors that create a signal output in response to variable weights or differing amount of sunlight. Then there's the Capacitor block, which allows for variable signal strengths. What's any of that got to do with the price of diamonds?

For the community's talented mapmakers, though, the added flexibility should be a huge boon. As well as the extra redstone circuitry, the update also provides more uses for the clever Command Blocks - giving extra tools to create amazing adventures, all without the need to install extra mods.

We've already had a taste of what game-warping feats can be achieved through the new items, courtesy of this basketball minigame . For more, look to mapmaker Hypixel, who's new adventure map Wither's Challenge , gives a taste of what can be achieved. It's a wave-based 3-player horde mode, using the new scoreboard command to display remaining lives, and letting players spend experience points for shop items.

The update is due out March 13th, but you can download the pre-release version right now from here .

Full change list below.