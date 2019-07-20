Minecraft version 1.14.4 is out now

There's a new version of the Java version of Minecraft. The 1.14.4 patch contains a lot of bugfixes for the Villagers and Pillagers update, which Mojang described as Minecraft's biggest update ever. As always there's some entertaining stuff hidden in those bugfix notes, my favorite being "Villagers will now remember their gossip after becoming a Zombie Villager". And "Gossip about players who converted a zombie villager will now last longer" isn't bad either.
Now that these fixes are live, the team at Mojang aim to knuckle down and get to work on version 1.15, which as well as adding new features "will also focus on quality and performance improvements".
Here's the list of changes in version 1.14.4, for the complete bugfixes head over to the Minecraft blog.
- Fixed bugs
- Performance improvements
- Suspicious stew made from poppies now gives you night vision instead of speed
- Added /debug report for getting more detailed information. Please include this while making bug reports about performance!
- Fixed a memory leak
- Removed camera pivot offset in first-person
- Improved chunk loading when travelling at high speed
- Fixed incorrect Pillager texture
- /reload and /forceload is now available to gamemasters
- function-permission-level is a new setting in server.properties that controls which commands functions have access to
- Villagers now stock more items
- Villagers will now remember their gossip after becoming a Zombie Villager
- Improved performance of Villager pathfinding
- Villagers can now work without also restocking at the same time
- Gossip about players who converted a zombie villager will now last longer
- The Player Activity button on the Realm screen has been removed
- Villagers now wait with restocking until they have trades that need restocking
- Village sieges no longer occur on mushroom islands
- Mobs will no longer try to pathfind their way through bamboo
