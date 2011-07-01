Popular

Limbo is coming to Steam "very soon"

By

Ever since the trailer for macabre platformer, Limbo, snuck onto Steam , it seemed obvious that it'd be getting a PC release. Playdead CEO Dino Patti has now officially confirmed this to Joystiq , saying that "Limbo is in production for Steam and PSN, and is coming very soon." To which we say "hooray!" Limbo is a brutal monochromatic platformer in which you play a boy searching for his sister, battling giant spiders and tribes of killer children along the way. Expect physics puzzles, a haunting atmosphere and lots of horrible deaths.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments