Kingdom Hearts is coming to PC as an Epic Store exclusive

The Kingdom Hearts series, which began on the PlayStation 2 in 2002, is finally coming to PC. During its showcase today, Epic Games ran a trailer for the Kingdom Hearts series, coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store in March.

The release, set for March 30th, includes the following games:

Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind DLC ($60)

Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue ($60)

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory ($60)

Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 Remix ($50)

📣Just announced📣The iconic @KINGDOMHEARTS Series is coming to PC for the first time ever on March 30th!Are you ready to join Sora and friends in their battle against the darkness? Pre-order all the titles in the @KINGDOMHEARTS series starting today 👑https://t.co/nUKDdLoEcZ pic.twitter.com/RgcfVk3CFAFebruary 11, 2021

If you find those names confusing, you're not alone. That's kinda Kingdom Hearts' thing, so I'll break it down. Kingdom Hearts 3 is the latest mainline game in the series, released in early 2019. It was a long, long wait after Kingdom Hearts 2, which came out way back in 2005. In the intervening years there were a bunch of Kingdom Hearts spin-offs and re-releases, several of which are contained here. Melody of Memory is the most recent: It's a rhythm game, recently released on consoles in November 2020.

Now it gets a bit more confusing. HD I.5 + II.5 Remix actually includes a bunch of games:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts RE:coded

Several of those are HD ports of games that first appeared on handheld consoles. Finally, there's HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue, which includes three pieces that were meant to lead up to the release of Kingdom Hearts 3.

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover, a movie

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - A Fragmentary passage, a one-off episode

All the games will be available on the Epic Store on March 30th. There's a series page on the store already, and the individual game pages list their system requirements. Here's the recommended specs to run Kingdom Hearts 3, the most demanding of the bunch.