Enter the 'No Malarkey Zone' - Joe Biden has a Fortnite island

Fortnite developer Epic Games knows no limit when it comes to marketing crossovers. They've dedicated almost all of season 4 to Marvel superheroes, previously featured some of DC's biggest heroes like Batman, and made rapper Travis Scott into a kaiju.

None of that matters in Joe Biden's No Malarkey Zone. The Democratic presidential candidate, no stranger to using popular video games as get-out-the-vote platforms, has released his own Fortnite island in the game's Creative Mode.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Biden's island, a large city center with a town hall plastered in Biden-Harris signs and posters reading stuff like "affordable college" and "Black Lives Matter," is a short mini-game experience that players can access through the game's Creative Mode hub using the code: 0215-4511-1823.

The island itself is a pleasant enough, if somewhat average adventure. Players ride a subway train into—I wish I were kidding—the "No Malarkey Station," and exit out into the streets.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Players are greeted by a series of Jonesy cardboard cutouts showing them around town and tasking players with various objectives that align with Biden's platform. You'll climb a tower to install eco-friendly AC units and solar panels, hoverboard through a river collecting trash, and visit Biden's ice cream shop to race down a color-coded slide.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Perhaps showing how dedicated the Democratic party is to the needs of PC gamers, one mini-game also has you install universal broadband internet around town. Ah, progress.

The island's design is credited to Alliance Studios, a team of two Fortnite Creative Mode artists who've used their skills for other Fortnite commercial collaborations in the past, including GrubHub, 100 Thieves, and the Susan G. Komen organization.

To their credit, the Biden team and Alliance have ensured that there's plenty of signs on the island encouraging players to vote and text "Fortnite" to 30330 for more info.

The Biden campaign previously showed off Joe's Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, which featured a bunch of similar imagery, including Joe's personal ice cream stand. New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also became one of the top 20 Twitch streamers by playing Among Us with fellow Representative Ilhan Omar and other streamers. Over 400,000 people tuned in to watch AOC suss out imposters. Politicians like AOC and Biden, for better or worse, are clearly interested in reaching younger voters where they live and play. Now we all get to sit back and watch the worst 1v1 box fight in history play out over the next couple days.