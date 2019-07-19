Popular

HyperX's new gaming headset goes wireless and costs less than $100

You don't have to spend a king's ransom to go wireless.

HyperX is rolling out its first wireless gaming headset to have a price tag that dips below the $100 mark. More precisely, the new Cloud Stinger Wireless retails for $89.99 (£79.99).

We have not spent any hands-on (ears-on?) time with this model, though HyperX's even more affordable Cloud Alpha is one of the best gaming headsets for the money (it streets for $81.99 right now).

Like that headset, the Cloud Stinger Wireless pumps audio through 50mm neodymium magnet drivers. The rated frequency response is not quite as robust, though; HyperX lists it as 20H-20,000Hz, versus 13Hz-27,000Hz on the Cloud Alpha.

That's also a lower range compared to the wired version of the Cloud Stinger, which is rated at 18Hz-23,000Hz. How that translates to real-world usage remains to be seen (heard).

It's a slightly lighter headset than either the wired version or Cloud Alpha, checking in at 270g (half a pound). The lightweight design is bolstered by memory foam padding. And as for battery life, HyperX claims up to 17 hours per charge.

The Cloud Stinger Wireless is available now.

