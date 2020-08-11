Where to find all the movie props in GTA Online

Ready to join the hunt for the ten GTA Solomon movie props? If you've encountered the new mission as part of the new summer update to Rockstar's ridiculous open world, you'll know you have a new set of collectibles to hunt down. Just as we pored over the map to find the GTA Signal Jammers and GTA Action Figures, now we've got to keep our eyes peeled as we search for the movie producer's stolen props.

This mission cropped up during this year's GTA Online summer update, along with some co-op missions that launch from the Galaxy Super Yachts and fancy new vehicles that'll look exquisite as you take part in fresh races under the hot Los Santos sun.

But before you mess around with all that, it's time to return some pilfered props. When you visit Solomon's office in Vinewood after installing the update, you'll find it being investigated by the police following a burglary, and you've been tasked with finding the missing items. So, here's where to find GTA Online Solomon collectibles so you can get the Space Interloper outfit.

How to find all GTA Online Solomon movie props

Out of the ten total movie props, seven of them outside vehicles have guaranteed spawns, but the other three are found in vans in variable locations, according to mdmanning on Reddit. Once you've picked one up, simply return or drive it back to Solomon at his office. The GTA movie props locations are:

Fixed spawns

Left of Solomon's office as you leave

Zancudo ontrol tower

In the back room of the Strip club

Cannibal camp

Alien hippy camp

Casino restrooms

House behind cheapest clubhouse

Vehicle spawns

Lester’s Garnement factory (van)

Paleto bay, near two purchasable houses (off-road truck)

Market street next to theatre and bus depot (van)

Epsilon Building near Micheal's house (van)

Kortz Center (van)

I'm working on a map and some screenshots to make each location easier to find, but in the meantime, check out Alpha Epidemic's guides on YouTube for each individual prop spot.