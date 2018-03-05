GTA 5 PC system requirements: everything you need to know

Does your PC suit GTA 5's system requirements? Grand Theft Auto 5 launched on PC back in 2015, but if you're wondering if your PC can run Rockstar's open world game now, we've got the details you need below.

Here's what Rockstar says you'll need to enjoy GTA 5's brand of violence and mayhem:

Minimum Specs

OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1, Windows Vista 64 Bit Service Pack 2* (*NVIDIA video card recommended if running Vista OS)

Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1, Windows Vista 64 Bit Service Pack 2* (*NVIDIA video card recommended if running Vista OS) Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz Memory: 4GB

4GB Video Card: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11) Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

100% DirectX 10 compatible HDD Space: 72GB

Recommended Specs

OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1 Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs)

Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs) Memory: 8GB

8GB Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB

NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

100% DirectX 10 compatible HDD Space: 72GB

Those are some extremely light minimum specs, which is always nice to see. The HDD space is more demanding—at launch, GTA 5 required 65GB but now requires 72GB. That's probably because GTA Online has expanded loads since the game's original PC launch back in 2015, with Smuggler's Run, The Doomsday Heist and more, adding tons more vehicles, missions and even a new radio station to the game.

