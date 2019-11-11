Stadia launch games revealed

Google has revealed the games that will be available on Stadia when the system goes live on November 19. The game streaming service will get rolling with 12 "carefully-chosen games" on launch day, and 14 more are expected to be added by the end of 2019.

It's not what I'd call an overwhelmingly impressive list. Odyssey, Destiny 2, and the Tomb Raider games are all blockbusters, but they've also been around for awhile, and the same could be said for RDR2, even though it's new on PC—and, it bears mentioning, is having some issues in the transition. Google has previously confirmed more than 40 games for Stadia and while most won't even be released until sometime next year, I expected more than a dozen for the big kickoff.

The selection will fill out over the balance of the year with these, although specific dates haven't been set yet:

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Borderlands 3

Darksiders Genesis

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy 15

Football Manager 2020

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Grid

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Things will get more interesting in 2020 when new games start flowing onto Stadia, including Doom: Eternal, Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods and Monsters, and Cyberpunk 2077. Watch Dogs and Gods and Monsters aren't going to have any immediate impact on Stadia's fortunes, though, as they were delayed in October and won't be out until sometime after April 1, 2020.

Individual game purchase prices on Stadia haven't been revealed, although Google has previously said that it expects they'll be the same price as on other storefronts. Stadia Pro subscribers will receive free games as part of their $10 monthly subscriptions, beginning with Destiny 2: The Collection, and will also get a discount on purchases.