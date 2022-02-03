Ghostwire: Tokyo release date confirmed for March

Audio player loading…

Update (02/04): Bethesda has confirmed what everyone already knew anyway: that Ghostwire: Tokyo will release on March 25. It's no surprise, because the rumors earlier this week came from very reliable sources.

To whet your appetite, that 20 minute video embedded above gives a broad overview of what to expect. Expect eerie sci-fi Yakuza, kind of.

Original story:

It looks like Ghostwire: Tokyo, the spooky new action adventure coming from Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks, will be out on March 25. The date hasn't been officially announced at this point, but the beans were spilled in the listing for an upcoming PlayStation Showcase on YouTube.

"Face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo, launching March 25, 2022 on PlayStation 5," the listing states, an amusing bit of irony given that Tango Gameworks is a division of ZeniMax Media, which is now owned by Microsoft. The game was originally supposed to be out in 2021, but in July of that year was pushed into early 2022—and, for the record, it's also confirmed as coming to PC.

Ghostwire: Tokyo promises to be more action-oriented than Tango Gameworks' Evil Within survival horror series. In 2020, publisher Bethesda Softworks described it as "the studio’s first foray into the action-adventure sphere."

"Assisting them in creating a more action-oriented game is Shinichiro Hara, who worked on the push-forward combat and Glory Kill system in DOOM (2016), and is now the Combat Director on GhostWire: Tokyo," Bethesda said at the time. "Hara and the combat team at Tango have created an intricate, combo-based system that utilizes movements inspired by traditional Kuji-kiri hand gestures."

Trailers, like the most recent one below, have also leaned fairly heavily into the action side of the coin, although they're still pretty damn creepy.

The March 25 date isn't official, but it didn't slip out on some random YouTuber's channel—this is the official PlayStation 'Tube, with 14 million subscribers. It's also notable that nobody's bothered to remove the date yet. I think that makes it a very solid bet, but I've reached out to Bethesda to confirm, just to be sure, and I'll update if I receive a reply. Either way, if you'd like to know more about Ghostwire: Tokyo, you'll probably want to tune into this PlayStation Showcase, which is set to begin at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET on February 3.