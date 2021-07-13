Ghostwire: Tokyo is delayed into early 2022

Ghostwire: Tokyo, the tale of a supernatural warrior (that's you) fighting evil spirits haunting the city of Tokyo after nearly all of its citizens have vanished because of some mysterious event, has been delayed. A solid launch date hadn't actually been announced, but it was expected to be out sometime this year. However, today developer Tango Gameworks announced that it has decided to push the game into early 2022.

"We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we've been hard at work building," Tango Gameworks tweeted. "At the same time, we're also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango. Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of Ghostwire to life as we've always envisioned it."

Delays are always a bummer (but, as the saying goes, are generally preferable to being on schedule with a crappy game) but the good news—or bad, I suppose, depending on how you feel about your backlog—is that the change makes 2022, which is already shaping up to be one of PC gaming's best years ever, even stronger.

It could be particularly huge for Bethesda, which along with Ghostwire: Tokyo (Tango Gameworks is owned by ZeniMax Media, and Bethesda is the publisher) is also releasing Arkane's co-op shooter Redfall and the long-awaited sci-fi RPG Starfield. But there are plenty of others coming too, including heavy-hitters like Elden Ring, Kerbal Space Program 2, and Stalker 2, the Avatar game we're all ready to be mad about, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Ark 2 Starring Vin Diesel, and more—check out the full list here.

And despite the delay of Ghostwire: Tokyo, there's still plenty happening in 2021, including Deathloop (another Bethesda joint), Far Cry 6, Battlefield 2042, and Halo Infinite—stay on top of them all with our list of all of the new games coming in 2021.