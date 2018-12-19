Get this PC with a Ryzen 5 2400G and RX 580 for $530

Daughter, nephew, or other young-ish child hoping for a gaming PC before the end of the year? Don't want to buy them an expensive new toy that they might break, but don't want to see them cry? Best Buy currently has an HP Pavilion gaming desktop on sale for $529.99, and it's a decent prebuilt for the price.



The spec-list for this HP Pavilion includes an AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 3.6 GHz processor, an AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB GPU, 8GB DDR4-2666 RAM, 128GB SSD, and 1TB HDD. It also comes with AMD's Raise the Game bundle, allowing you to download up to three games for free: Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, and/or Devil May Cry 5.

This PC is included as one of their daily doorbuster deals, which only lasts until the end of today, so get it while you can if you're interested.