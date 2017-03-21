Get a refurbished Logitech G930 wireless gaming headset for $38

Do you need a new gaming headset? If so, you may want to consider Logitech's G930, which can be had in refurbished form for $38 at Newegg. That's about half of what it sells for new at Amazon.

The Logitech G930 is not without its flaws. Namely, some users have reported problems with stutter or random disconnections. Battery life isn't super, either. But on the flip side, it earned an honorable mention in our list of the best wireless gaming headsets for combing great surround sound in a headset that is comfortable to wear and not all that cheesy looking.

Logitech opted for 40mm drivers in its G930. It supports wireless Dolby 7.1 surround and has three programmable G keys on the left earcup. It also has a noise-cancelling microphone that swivels up and down, but is not removable.

The G930 is on sale today for $43, though if you use promo code EMCSRDCR3, it will knock the price down to $38. As to its refurbished status, Newegg gives you a 30-day window to return it for a refund or replacement. Beyond that, it comes with a 90-day warranty.

You can grab the refurbished Logitech G930 here.

