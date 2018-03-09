Get 20 percent off purchases on eBay until midnight tonight

If you've been thinking of buying something on eBay—maybe, say, some sweet new PC hardware—today might just be the day to do it. Until midnight ET today you can get 20 percent off purchases through a single-use coupon code.

You can opt for women's shoes, patio furniture, or a nice new vacuum cleaner if you like. Personally, I think you'd be better of focusing your attention on PC gaming: Keyboards, headsets, mice, maybe even a game or two. Basically anything with a buy it now option: Tee up your purchase, apply the code, and it'll knock 20 percent off the top.

There is some fine print to be aware of. The coupon code is single-use, so if you're eyeballing more than one thing you'll want to pile them all together into one purchase in order to get the discount across everything. The minimum purchase amount is $25, the maximum discount is $100, purchasers must be located in North America, and some items—like gift cards and real estate, are not eligible.